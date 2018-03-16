Reconnect Your Family With Nature.

Discover A Forest Or Park Near You!

Agents of Discovery

As a part of the federal government’s Every Kid in a Park initiative, the U.S. Forest Service has partnered with the American Recreation Coalition to bring Agents of Discovery to 60 National Forests across the country. Agents of Discovery is a completely free app that uses the latest in augmented reality gaming to get kids active, engaged and learning in our public lands.

Every Kid in a Park

Hey 4th graders! Visit www.everykidinapark.gov, do the activity, then download your free pass good at 2,000+ federal lands and waters sites. Before you go, know the rules. Information Kit (67mb ZIP)
Discover the Urban Forest

Discover the forests that are right in your neighborhood. Engage your senses, spend some quality family time and expand your imagination with activities, including some from PBS KIDS Plum Landing!

Share The Forest

The possibilities are endless for what you can do outside with your family. Try the Nature Next Door Challenge today. Start by searching for a forest or park near you.

Use #DiscoverTheForest or #ForestFriday to share your photos from the Forest! See more experiences from the Forest